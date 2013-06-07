TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday that the recent volatility in currency and
stock markets is driven by external factors.
"What's important is the fact that Japan's economy is
steadily recovering," Amari told a news conference after a
cabinet meeting.
"We will finalise a growth strategy shortly ... and steadily
proceed with implementation," he said.
The dollar slumped to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen on
Thursday as investors unwound long dollar positions ahead of a
closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the
world's biggest economy.
The yen's ascent hit Tokyo share prices on Friday on worries
about the damage to the export-reliant economy, and cast doubt
on the success of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold mix of fiscal
and monetary stimulus.