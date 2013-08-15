TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that he will prioritize tax breaks that encourage capital spending and other business activities over cutting corporate taxes.

Amari told reporters he did not receive specific instruction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to consider cutting the corporate tax rate.

A media report this week said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered ministries to consider a corporate tax cut as a trade-off to ensure support for sales tax hikes.