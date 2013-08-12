UPDATE 2-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday the April-June gross domestic product data showed that the effects of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies are steadily appearing.
"As for the outlook, personal consumption is expected to continue rising moderately. But given capital investment is weaker than personal consumption, we must support a recovery in capital expenditure," Amari said in a statement issued after the GDP data release.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
BEIJING, March 9 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15 trillion yuan ($166.43 billion) in February from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.