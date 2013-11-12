BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would tell U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, dubbed "Abenomics", aren't aimed at intentionally manipulating exchange rates.
"I'd like to accurately convey that we'd like to end 15 years of deflation and ... make Japan's economy an engine of global growth," he told a news conference.
Amari is expected to meet Lew, who is visiting Tokyo as part of a tour in Asia, later on Tuesday.
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.