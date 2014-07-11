TOKYO, July 11 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday it was premature for the Bank of Japan to consider an exit strategy from its quantitative easing policy.

On whether the BOJ should consider easing monetary policy further, Amari said that was a decision the central bank ought to make based on whether Japan's economy was heading towards the bank's 2 percent inflation target on schedule.

"The BOJ has expressed strong determination that it won't hesitate to take further action if (the timing for meeting the target) is not on schedule," Amari said in an interview at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

"If the BOJ judges that it's not on schedule, I think the central bank will decide on its own (to act)," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Yuko Yoshikawa and Yonggi Kang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)