UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 18 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday he hopes real wages turn positive towards June and July when small and midsize firms complete their salary negotiations.
Top Japanese companies like Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp on Wednesday announced they would raise their employees' base salaries following annual wage talks with labour unions. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.