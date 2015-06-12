TOKYO, June 12 The U.S. House of
Representatives' passage of a bill giving President Barack Obama
"fast-track" trade negotiating authority will be a welcome move
for Japan, which sees it as essential for signing a Pacific Rim
trade pact, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.
"Time is running short but we think we can still meet our
schedule" for agreeing on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal, Amari said in a news conference.
Obama's quest for "fast-track" negotiating authority on a
TPP deal passed its initial tests in the House of
Representatives on Thursday ahead of a final vote on Friday on
contentious trade measures.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)