* Dollar hit fresh 17-mth low below 108 yen
* Japan seen hesitant to intervene in market
* Aso says to take steps as needed, mum on intervention
* Govt watching if any speculative moves - econmin
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 8 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso on Friday ratcheted up the warning against a rapid rise in
the yen, saying the government would take steps as needed to
counter "one-sided" moves in the currency market.
The dollar fell below 108 yen for the first time in
17 months on Thursday with investors betting that Japan would
refrain from intervention.
Aso called the forex market's recent moves "one-sided", and
said rapid movements were undesirable, reiterating verbal
warnings made by Japanese officials on Thursday.
"A rapid move toward either yen rise or yen fall is not
desirable. It is desirable that currencies are stable at levels
that match the economy's fundamentals," Aso told reporters after
a cabinet meeting.
He declined to comment on the possibility of intervention.
"As the G20 confirms, excess volatility and disorderly moves
in the exchange market hurts (economy), so we are watching
currency moves with a sense of urgency. We will take necessary
steps under certain circumstances," he said.
Aso added that it is premature to comment on how the current
yen rise would affect the Japanese economy.
The dollar last traded at around 108.90 yen, cooling
exporter sentiment and weighing heavily on Japan's fight against
deflation. With both external and domestic demand weakening,
Japan is seen teetering on the edge of another recession.
The dollar has fallen nearly 10 percent against the yen for
the year, with the past week accounting for roughly 3 percent of
the move.
Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara suggested that there may
be speculative moves behind the recent yen gains, saying that he
does not see any domestic economic factors that would cause the
yen to rise.
The government is closely watching moves by speculative
players in the foreign exchange market, he told a separate news
conference.
A finance ministry official was quoted by Jiji newsagency as
saying that the recent moves in the foreign exchange market was
driven by speculators.
While global concerns over a currency war linger, Japan has
stayed away from the markets since it last intervened in
November 2011 to stem a strong yen.
