TOKYO, March 22 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that it would not be easy to achieve the Bank
of Japan's new 2 percent inflation target.
"It will take a considerable period of time to turn
deflation into inflation and to meet the 2 percent inflation
target," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Asked about the need to revise the law guaranteeing
independence of the BOJ if it fails to meet the inflation
target, Aso said it would be wrong to put all blame on the
central bank.
The new BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the
central bank is ready to use all means available, including
buying longer-term assets, to achieve its 2 percent inflation
target, underlining his resolve to beat nearly two decades of
grinding deflation.