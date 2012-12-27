TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Thursday that the government would not rely solely on
bond issuance to fund an extra economic stimulus package and
would try to limit fresh issuance to ensure market confidence
when compiling an annual budget for the next fiscal year from
April.
Aso, also deputy prime minister, said he was instructed by
new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to compile the economic stimulus
package early in January and submit to parliament an extra
budget to finance it.
"We need to make public finances sustainable in the medium
to long term," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Abe led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election
victory this month and has pressured the Bank of Japan to ease
monetary policy to combat protracted deflation.