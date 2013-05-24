TOKYO May 23 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Friday that the government must always keep fiscal
discipline in mind.
He said the government has used stimulus spending to help
the economy, but if it continues with big fiscal spending this
could hurt trust in Japan's public finances.
Aso also said that he would not comment on recent moves in
stocks, bond yields and currencies as his comments could affect
financial markets.
Japan's Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years, due
to worries China's economy is slowing.
The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen of 101.43
yen, down over 1.5 percent before recovering to around 101.80 as
some speculative buyers emerged.
The 10-year JGB yield rose to 1.000 percent,
its highest level since early April last year, and then fell to
0.855 percent on Thursday.