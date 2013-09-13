DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government will consider offering a stimulus package for the economy without issuing new bonds to finance it.
Aso made the comment in a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
Japan's public debt exceeded 1 quadrillion yen -- or 1,000 trillion yen ($10.09 trillion), about double the country's GDP, for the first time in June.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations