BRIEF-hhgregg files for Chapter 11 in Southern District of Indiana
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he is not thinking of lowering the effective corporate tax rate right now, but that the government would need to figure out how to make up for lost tax revenue if it did.
Aso, speaking to reporters, also reiterated the government's plan to bring forward the end of a special corporate tax hike used to fund reconstruction after the March 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Aso also said he is reluctant to issue new debt to fund economic stimulus that would offset the blow from an expected increase in the sales tax.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition