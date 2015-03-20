BRIEF-Park-Ohio prices $350 million debt offering
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027
TOKYO, March 20 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he has a high regard for the central bank governor's unwavering efforts to fight deflation.
The minister added he expects Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to continue to pursue his aim of achieving a 2 percent inflation target.
Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting the government will compile a provisional budget to cover the minimum spending requirement for 11 days from April 1, due to a likely delay in passage of the annual budget bill for the coming fiscal year. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.