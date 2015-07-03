TOKYO, July 3 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would continue to closely watch market movements over Greece, saying that parties involved were striving to resolve the crisis.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he had instructed his staff to liaise with the Bank of Japan in case it was necessary to respond to market moves. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)