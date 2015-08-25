(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Tuesday the yen's spike overnight against the dollar was
a "rough, rather than a rapid," move.
"For the economy to grow stably, it's better for (currency
and stock price) moves to be gradual and steady, rather than
rough," he told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.
The yen spiked to a seventh-month high against the dollar on
Monday as investors, worried about the slowdown in China, sought
the Japanese currency as a safe haven against risks.
The yen's sharp rise is a concern for Japanese policymakers,
who worry about the damage it could have on the country's
already-weak exports.
