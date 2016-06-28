TOKYO, June 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that financial markets have regained calm this week after Britain's decision to leave the European Union rocked global markets.

Aso stressed the need to keep a close watch on currency markets, while reiterating that he would stand ready to respond if necessary.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)