FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
TOKYO, June 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that financial markets have regained calm this week after Britain's decision to leave the European Union rocked global markets.
Aso stressed the need to keep a close watch on currency markets, while reiterating that he would stand ready to respond if necessary.
Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.