BRIEF-JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
TOKYO, July 26 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he expected the Bank of Japan to continue doing its utmost to meet its 2 percent inflation target.
Aso, speaking at a news conference, said it was up to the BOJ to decide specific monetary policy steps.
The BOJ will hold a two-day policy meeting through Friday, and there is lingering speculation that it will expand quantitative easing to encourage inflation. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
KIEV/MOSCOW, Jan 31 Ukraine and Russia blamed each other on Tuesday for a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine over recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line.
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.