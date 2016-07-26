TOKYO, July 26 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he expected the Bank of Japan to continue doing its utmost to meet its 2 percent inflation target.

Aso, speaking at a news conference, said it was up to the BOJ to decide specific monetary policy steps.

The BOJ will hold a two-day policy meeting through Friday, and there is lingering speculation that it will expand quantitative easing to encourage inflation. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)