TOKYO, April 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that the agenda for his meeting with U.S.
Vice President Mike Pence this month is not limited to trade and
currencies.
Aso said the meeting, known as the U.S.-Japan economic
dialogue, will also discuss energy and infrastructure.
Aso, speaking to reporters, also said he does not expect the
meeting to touch on Toshiba Corp, which is struggling
due to large writedowns at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.
Pence will visit Japan April 18-19 for the meeting.
