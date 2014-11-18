(Fixes typo in headline)
* Hard to compile budget by year-end if snap poll-Aso
* Adds removing loopholes for future tax hike an option
* Abe's announcement on tax hike delay, snap poll due
Tuesday
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Tuesday that raising the sales tax is unavoidable to
rein in the country's massive public debt, but signalled that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to delay a second tax increase
scheduled for next year.
The world's third-largest economy unexpectedly slipped into
recession in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, setting
the stage for Abe to delay the unpopular sales tax hike and call
a snap election next month - two years before he has to go to
the polls.
Aso, who as finance minister had continued to call for
proceeding with the tax hike as planned, said Japan must
eventually raise the sales tax, "regardless of timing", to pay
for the country's burgeoning social welfare costs.
"The Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy is based on
the assumption that Japan will proceed with efforts to restore
its fiscal health," Aso told a news conference after a regular
cabinet meeting.
He added, though, that if the prime minister were to delay
next year's sales tax hike, the government must give assurances
to markets that it won't postpone the tax increase again.
Removing a clause in current law, which allows the
government to delay the tax hike if economic conditions are too
severe, would be one option to reassure investors that the
increase would not be postponed again, Aso said.
"It's better to have some form of guarantee," he said.
Abe has said he would scrutinise third-quarter economic data
in deciding whether to proceed with the second increase in the
sales tax to 10 percent in October next year, as part of a plan
to curb Japan's huge public debt.
Japanese media have said Abe could announce his decision to
delay the hike for 18 months as early as Tuesday and state his
intention to call an election for parliament's lower house.
Ruling party lawmakers expect the poll to be held on Dec. 14.
If the poll were staged on that date, it would be hard for
the government to compile the state budget for the next fiscal
year by the end of this year, Aso said.
Aso said the government would prioritise passing through
parliament a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to
fund a stimulus package, which media reports have said could be
worth 2-3 trillion yen ($17-$26 billion).
Economic Minister Akira Amari, who will be charged with
compiling any stimulus package to aid households hurt by the
first sales tax hike in April, told reporters that Abe had not
given any instructions yet on the matter.
(1 US dollar = 116.5400 Japanese yen)
