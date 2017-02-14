TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.

"It may take some time but it's important to come up with a good framework" for the economic dialogue agreed upon in a bilateral summit over the weekend, Aso told parliament.

Aso also said Japan proposed to U.S. President Donald Trump the idea of opening the economic dialogue to discuss issues including fiscal, monetary and structural policies. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)