By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's new finance minister said on Monday he will tell his first Group of Seven meeting later this week that the yen's strength was bad both for Japan and the world economy.

Jun Azumi, picked by new prime minister Yoshihiko Noda last Friday to succeed him in the finance job, also echoed Noda's customary warnings that he was ready to step into the currency market to counter speculative moves.

The yen has gained 5 percent against the dollar in the past two months, hitting a record high of 75.94 in mid-August, raising Tokyo's concerns that it will hurt exports and derail a recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami that tipped the country into recession.

"The recent yen rise has been rapid and it puts Japan's economy in a severe situation," Azumi told reporters in a group interview.

"I'm carefully watching the market and am ready to act against speculative moves," the 49-year-old former parliamentary affairs chief said.

Asked how he would try to win G7 backing for a market intervention, Azumi said: "I don't think excessive yen rises would do good to the world economy, and I would like to share the common view."

Azumi's appointment after the first pick turned it down raised eyebrows among analysts because of his lack of experience in financial matters. But that also convinced market commentators that he was likely to follow Noda's lead on the currency and other policies.

Noda, 54, who took over as Japan's sixth prime minister in five years last week, has spearheaded three currency interventions over the past year -- one co-ordinated with G7 shortly after the March 11 disaster and two solo actions.

Noda's last foray into currency markets on Aug.4 was Japan's biggest single-day operation. Tokyo bought 4.5 trillion yen ($58.6 billion) in foreign currencies and briefly pushed the yen beyond 80 to the dollar.

It crawled back later, but has held broadly steady in the past month within a range of 76-77 per dollar.

As he took over as prime minister, Noda aired his concern about the yen saying its strength did not reflect Japan's economic health and threatened to speed up the "hollowing out" of the Japanese industry by spurring more manufacturers to relocate abroad.

Azumi, who echoed Noda's view that the yen was out of synch with economic fundamentals, said the government is considering extending financial support to small firms and providing tax measures to help the companies continue to operate in Japan.

Kyodo news agency cited Azumi as saying he wants to press ahead with a corporate tax cut planned earlier by the government so as to encourage Japanese firms to cope with the yen's rise and keep their operations at home.

G7 CONCERNED OVER GLOBAL ECONOMY

Finance leaders from the G7 nations -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- meet later this week in the French city of Marseille as concerns are rising over slowing growth in the West and debt problems in Europe.

Japan's economy is seen recovering from recession, while Europe and the United States face a slowdown, so Tokyo is having a hard time convincing its G7 counterparts of the need for intervention.

With Japan's public debt twice its $5 trillion economy, Azumi said he wanted to tell the G7 about Japan's efforts on fiscal rebuilding and reconstruction from the March disaster.

"I want to hear from Europe and America about their efforts on fiscal building," Azumi said. "Recent trends show that monetary easing alone won't boost the real economy's growth. Based on that, I'll consider what can be done in cooperation with other countries."

Azumi said that he wants to submit to parliament by around mid-October a third extra budget for reconstruction from the March quake, and repay the huge cost of reconstruction by means such as income and corporate tax hikes.

Azumi added that he expects the Bank of Japan to take timely and appropriate policy steps to underpin the economy, signalling his desire for further easing when needed. ($1=76.77 yen) (Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Neil Fullick)