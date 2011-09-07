(Adds BOJ decision, quotes, background)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's new Finance Minister Jun Azumi stuck to Tokyo's mantra that it kept a close watch on speculative currency moves even as the yen traded lower after Switzerland shocked markets by setting an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc.

The Swiss National Bank on Tuesday set a limit on the franc's rate against the euro, knocking it down 8 percent and spurring speculation that Japan may need to act to curb the yen if the Swiss action diverts more safe-haven inflows into the Japanese currency.

"Switzerland is Switzerland. Japan too is in a severe situation due to the current yen's rise. I'm watching speculative moves with interest," Azumi told reporters.

The yen traded at around 77.40 to the dollar on Wednesday, below the record high of 75.94 hit in mid-August and outside of the past month's trading range of 76-77 yen to the dollar.

"It was somewhat affected by external factors," Azumi said about the yen's decline. "I'll continue to monitor to seek appropriate currency rates."

The yen's retreat gave the Bank of Japan some breathing space, allowing it to keep its policy unchanged at its regular meeting and save up ammunition for later.

Still, Japanese authorities are concerned that a renewed yen rally could derail Japan's recovery from the March earthquake that tipped the economy into recession. Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who took over last week, said one concern was that the currency's strength would accelerate the process of "hollowing out" of the nation's industry as more companies would choose to relocate abroad.

Azumi, picked by Noda to succeed him in the finance post, has said he would seek understanding from his Group of Seven partners for Japan's concerns when he attends his first G7 meeting in Marseilles, France later this week. (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)