* Finmin says to extend period for required trader FX reporting to Dec

* Finmin vows to take firm action if needed, won't rule out any steps on FX (Adds quotes, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan will boost its war chest for currency intervention by 15 trillion yen ($195 billion) to give itself more leeway in case it needs step into the market again to counter speculators pushing up the yen, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday.

The Ministry of Finance will make necessary tweaks to the state budget's general rules when it compiles a third extra budget next month for the current fiscal year to March, in order to raise the borrowing limit for currency intervention, he said.

The ministry will also extend until December a rule requiring foreign exchange traders to report on trading volumes, Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting, saying the emergency step had been effective to a certain extent since it was put in place last month.

The scheme, due to expire on Friday, requires major financial institutions operating in Japan to report on currency positions held by dealers on a daily basis to strengthen monitoring of markets and ensure stability.

"We'll strengthen monitoring in the foreign exchange market and flexibly monitor speculative moves," Azumi said. "We won't rule out any measures and will take decisive steps if necessary."

In the 2011/12 state budget, the government has set a borrowing limit of 150 trillion yen for currency intervention in the foreign exchange special account.

The proposed change would increase that amount to 165 trillion yen. With 119 trillion yen already having been used, that would leave 46 trillion yen still available for currency intervention, a record amount, Azumi said.

The extra budget, due to be compiled next month and containing the bulk of planned spending for post-quake reconstruction, will then be submitted to parliament, where it faces political wrangling with the opposition-controlled upper house.

Japan intervened in the currency market twice on its own and once jointly with other Group of Seven nations over the past year to stem a rise in the yen that has damaged its crucial export sector and threatened to derail the country's economic recovery.

The government's forays into the currency market led to an increase in the amount of intervention-related borrowing, mainly via financing bills (FBs) issued specifically to finance currency intervention, to 119 trillion yen. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)