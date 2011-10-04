TOKYO Oct 4 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi urged Europe on Tuesday to come up with a transparent scheme to resolve the Greek debt crisis, to help stabilise world economy and keep the euro from weakening too much against the yen.

He told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Tokyo share prices are undervalued when looking at Japanese firms' actual strength, and renewed a pledge to tackle the yen's rises, saying they are becoming a destabilising factor for Japanese exporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)