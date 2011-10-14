(Adds quotes, background, details)
(.)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO Oct 14 Japan will urge its European
partners at a Group of 20 summit this week to support the
continent's banks with a big-scale scheme, including the
European Financial Stability Facility, Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday
G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads, who will meet in
Paris, will be pressed to find a convincing solution to the
deepening euro zone debt crisis, which has fanned fears of a
global slide into recession.
Speaking to reporters just before leaving for the weekend
G20 meeting , Azumi said wanted to share Japan's "bitter
experience" of failing to contain its banking crisis in the
1990s by doing too little, too late.
"The lesson we learned from our failure to deal with non-
performing loans was that we had underestimated" the scope of
such debts, Azumi said.
"We had a bitter experience of causing a delay in resolving
the problems by acting little by little."
Azumi repeated that he would consult with the United States
as needed on how to help Europe tackle its debt crisis.
But Azumi said he would first wait to see what kind of a
crisis resolution plan European leaders could come up with at an
Oct. 23 European Union summit.
"It would be another matter whether Japan and the United
States would provide money (to Europe's rescue scheme). But we
will respond while consulting with the U.S. as needed, after
Europe comes up with its own solutions."
"We want to hear what the U.S. is thinking about Europe,"
Azumi said, expressing a desire to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner at the G20 meeting.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said this week he
expected G20 nations to discuss extending further support to the
International Monetary Fund to help manage the European debt
crisis.
But Azumi said he saw no need for such action now.
"We must first hear from the IMF what roles it should play
in the current situation. If it's reasonable and the IMF cannot
manage to finance it with its current funds, then I would
consider," Azumi said.
"But at the moment, I wonder if there's such need."
Azumi welcomed Slovakia's ratification of new powers for the
euro zone's rescue fund on Thursday, the last country to do so,
clearing the way for a bolder effort to arrest Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
"EU has taken a big step forward with ratification by the 17
countries. That has kept monetary union from losing its
significance."
