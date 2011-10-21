* Expects Europe to come up with convincing scheme on debt-finmin

* Expects solution before G20 summit in November - finmin

* Market tension has eased somewhat - BOJ governor (Adds BOJ Governor Shirakawa's remarks)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's financial chiefs expressed optimism on Friday that Europe was heading towards a solution to the region's debt crisis, despite deep divisions between France and Germany over how to strengthen the euro zone bailout fund.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he expected Europe to come up with a convincing scheme to tackle its debt woes before a Group of 20 summit in early November, while Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Europe's response had already helped ease market tension.

France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but that no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"I take it positively that they put off a decision a little as this shows they are serious about bringing the matter to a conclusion," Azumi told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

"I see no change in the broad movement towards a resolution (to the debt crisis), and I firmly believe that Europe will come up with a scheme that is convincing to markets and other countries before (the G20 summit in) Cannes."

The major sticking point is over how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro fund so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.

France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the facility, with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could come under threat if the wrong method is chosen. Failure to agree on leveraging the EFSF will further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

"The fate of Europe's sovereign debt problems is going to be the focus for the time being with regard to avoiding risks to the global economy," Shirakawa said in a speech at a meeting of credit unions.

"As European authorities are responding to this problem, tension in markets seems to have eased somewhat. But it is imperative for Europe to steadily implement further measures to reform public finances and stabilise the financial system, in order to gain market trust."

The BOJ will hold a policy review next Thursday at which it is expected to cut its economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but keep monetary policy unchanged unless European negotiations over the weekend summit and in coming days disappoint and trigger market upheaval.

Shirakawa repeated that the global economy's slowdown is likely to continue for the time being.

"But in the longer term, the global economy is expected to sustain high growth thanks chiefly to the strength of domestic demand in emerging economies," he said. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Gallagher)