DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi reiterated on Thursday that the government is prepared to intervene in the currency market if moves are deemed to be excessively speculative.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said speculation related to Europe's debt crisis was driving gains in the yen, and the government is ready to take firm measures if necessary.
Azumi said he welcomed Europe's decision to increase banks' capital and that more specific numbers on the proposal would be positive for markets. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.