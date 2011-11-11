* No comment on if Japan kept intervening after Oct 31

* Says Japan has acted alone on fx to protect national interest

* Hopes Italy stabilises to help ease market jitters

* To discuss Europe with IMF's Lagarde (Adds quotes from parliament)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Nov 11 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday he will keep close watch on the foreign exchange market to see if there are speculative moves driving up the yen and defended the country's solo intervention last month to weaken the currency.

The dollar dipped versus the yen to 77.40 yen, the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31.

Asked if authorities had continued to intervene in the currency market since then, Azumi declined to comment, only repeating that he would take firm steps when necessary.

"I'm closely watching with interest to see if there are any speculative and disorderly movements," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "I have given instructions for close attention to be paid to see if there are any such moves."

Market sources told Reuters that Japan likely continued to intervene in the currency market, albeit in small amounts, even after its record yen-selling intervention estimated 7.7 trillion yen ($99 billion) on Oct. 31.

Japanese policy-makers worry that a strong yen could hinder the export-reliant economy's recovery from the impact of the March 11 earthquake, and the Oct. 31 intervention came after the dollar slipped to a record low of 75.31 yen.

Azumi later told parliament that Japan acted alone in the market as there had been no common understanding with other advanced nations on the issue since coordinated G7 intervention days after the March earthquake.

"We have not been able to share a common understanding on the matter. But Japan has responded to excessive currency market moves to protect our national interest," he said.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told parliament he had this month explained to his G20 counterparts in Cannes, France, that Japanese intervention was in response to excessive and disorderly currency market moves.

EUROPE JITTERS

On the political situation in Italy, Azumi told reporters he hopes it will stabilise to help calm market jitters over the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a meltdown in euro zone bond markets.

"Since problems emerged in Europe, particularly Italy, destabilising factors have increased in overall markets including share prices since last week," Azumi said. "I hope that positive factors will arise ... if (Italy) tries to stabilise the political situation."

Azumi said he will exchange views on Europe with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during her visit in Tokyo this weekend. Lagarde will also meet Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, he said.

"I want to hear what kind of commitments the IMF is considering and if there's information on what scheme Europe will establish," Azumi said. ($1 = 77.520 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)