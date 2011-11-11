* No comment on if Japan kept intervening after Oct 31
* Says Japan has acted alone on fx to protect national
interest
* Hopes Italy stabilises to help ease market jitters
* To discuss Europe with IMF's Lagarde
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Friday he will keep close watch on the foreign
exchange market to see if there are speculative moves driving up
the yen and defended the country's solo intervention last month
to weaken the currency.
The dollar dipped versus the yen to 77.40 yen, the
lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct.
31.
Asked if authorities had continued to intervene in the
currency market since then, Azumi declined to comment, only
repeating that he would take firm steps when necessary.
"I'm closely watching with interest to see if there are any
speculative and disorderly movements," Azumi told reporters
after a cabinet meeting. "I have given instructions for close
attention to be paid to see if there are any such moves."
Market sources told Reuters that Japan likely continued to
intervene in the currency market, albeit in small amounts, even
after its record yen-selling intervention estimated 7.7 trillion
yen ($99 billion) on Oct. 31.
Japanese policy-makers worry that a strong yen could hinder
the export-reliant economy's recovery from the impact of the
March 11 earthquake, and the Oct. 31 intervention came after the
dollar slipped to a record low of 75.31 yen.
Azumi later told parliament that Japan acted alone in the
market as there had been no common understanding with other
advanced nations on the issue since coordinated G7 intervention
days after the March earthquake.
"We have not been able to share a common understanding on
the matter. But Japan has responded to excessive currency market
moves to protect our national interest," he said.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told parliament he had this
month explained to his G20 counterparts in Cannes, France, that
Japanese intervention was in response to excessive and
disorderly currency market moves.
EUROPE JITTERS
On the political situation in Italy, Azumi told reporters he
hopes it will stabilise to help calm market jitters over the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe.
Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following
Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European technocrat
to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a
meltdown in euro zone bond markets.
"Since problems emerged in Europe, particularly Italy,
destabilising factors have increased in overall markets
including share prices since last week," Azumi said. "I hope
that positive factors will arise ... if (Italy) tries to
stabilise the political situation."
Azumi said he will exchange views on Europe with IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde during her visit in Tokyo
this weekend. Lagarde will also meet Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa, he said.
"I want to hear what kind of commitments the IMF is
considering and if there's information on what scheme Europe
will establish," Azumi said.
($1 = 77.520 Japanese Yen)
