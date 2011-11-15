* Azumi says BOJ has supplied sufficient money

TOKYO, Nov 15 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he expects the Bank of Japan to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to the yen's strength but added that just boosting money supply does not guarantee economic growth.

The central bank is set to end a two-day policy review on Wednesday but is not expected take any new action after implementing additional easing by topping up its asset buying fund in October.

Azumi said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's QE2, or a round of quantitative easing, gave a short-term lift to the world's biggest economy but jobs and other recent U.S. economic data have not been favourable.

"We cannot conclude that increases of money in markets alone are a guarantee of economic growth," Azumi told a parliamentary committee.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi told the same committee that the central bank was doing its best and would take steps as necessary.

"We don't think Japan's economy is in good shape ... When considering the effect of yen rises, we feel the need to look at the economy and its outlook with a strong sense of urgency," he said.

Strength in the yen has cast clouds over the health of the economy and late last month, Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign exchange market, selling an estimated 7.7 trillion yen. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara)