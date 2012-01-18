* Finmin Azumi says to take action vs excess FX speculation
* Hard for Japan to constantly intervene like Swiss -Azumi
(Recasts, adds quotes, detail)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 18 Finance Minister Jun Azumi
warned against pushing the yen up too sharply against the dollar
and the euro on Wednesday, signalling his readiness to step into
the market to counter excess speculation, though he said Japan
could not intervene in the same way that Switzerland has done.
Japanese policymakers worry that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis may further boost the appeal of the yen as a safe-haven
investment and derail Japan's recovery from last year's
earthquake and tsunami by depressing demand for Japanese goods.
"We will always take decisive measures against excessively
speculative moves," Azumi said at the Foreign Correspondents'
Club of Japan.
Asked whether Japan would intervene in the currency market
by setting an upper limit on its currency, as Switzerland did
last year, Azumi said it would be difficult for Japan to follow
suit given the vast supply of the yen in global markets.
"It would be difficult for Japan to set a certain line and
constantly intervene like the Swiss," Azumi said.
"From the standpoint that the Japanese yen is basically the
third key currency after the dollar and the euro, we cannot go
as far as the Swiss have done," he said.
Azumi reiterated his concern about the potential impact on
Japan's economy from U.S. sanctions on Iran, and said the
government would negotiate with the United States to limit the
impact.
"The damage would be quite tremendous if sanctions were
implemented immediately," Azumi said.
Azumi also said that Japanese government bonds were being
digested stably and yields were low, but that the government
must demonstrate a strong commitment to fiscal discipline to win
market confidence.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)