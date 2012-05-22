* Says economy in uptrend, sees BOJ holding similar view

* BOJ is expected to hold its fire at May 22-23 meeting

* Greece's election outcome poses risk to economy -Azumi (Adds quotes, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, May 22 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that he hopes the Bank of Japan takes "appropriate" policy steps, as the central bank kicks off a two-day policy-setting meeting later in the day.

Azumi's comments came as a ruling party lawmaker urged the BOJ to do more to beat deflation, but the minister said he evaluated highly the BOJ's easing steps in February and April, adding that the economy is in an uptrend trend.

"While facing a difficult situation in managing economic and monetary policy, I hope the BOJ will fully respond as appropriate," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"The government issued an assessment that the economy is in a recovery trend, and now I'm closely watching how the BOJ will come up with its own economic view from today," he said, adding that the BOJ likely holds a similar view.

Azumi said he is confident about Japan's domestic demand-led recovery and that share prices should reflect economic fundamentals, although the market may swing sharply due to uncertainty over Greece's reelection in June.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on boosting asset purchases when it reviews policy this week, preferring instead to save its ammunition as Europe's debt crisis could warrant action in coming months to fend off damage to the economy.

The BOJ surprised markets on February 14 by easing policy and adopting a new inflation goal of 1 percent. The bank eased policy further last month by boosting government debt purchases by 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) under its asset buying plan. ($1 = 79.3500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ron Popeski)