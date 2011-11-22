* Former BOJ Gov called for Y50 trln of foreign bond buying

TOKYO, Nov 22 It would be hard for Japan's government to accept a call for the country's central bank to buy a massive amount of foreign bonds to stem the yen's rise, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.

Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kazumasa Iwata has proposed setting up a crisis prevention facility to have the central bank purchase 50 trillion yen ($650 billion) of foreign bonds such as those issued by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

But the proposal was not in line with the government stance of intervening in the market to prevent speculative and disorderly currency moves, Azumi said.

The Ministry of Finance is wary over any incursions into its jurisdiction over currency intervention and the BOJ is reluctant to boost its balance sheet, arguing it is already taking bold steps. Iwata called on the ministry to shoulder any incurred losses.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has said, however, that the idea would be discussed at the national strategy council, made up of ministers and business leaders.

By law, the government has no right to print cash and has to fund its intervention by issuing financing bills (FBs), usually of three-month duration. It sets the intervention amount and the BOJ, which has the right to print cash, acts as its agent.

"If (the BOJ) was to buy 50 trillion yen of foreign-denominated bonds, that would require boosting (of government issuance) of FBs by 50 trillion yen to raise yen funds to buy foreign bonds," Azumi said.

"That would effectively end up being currency intervention and it would be different from the policy that we have pursued."

Azumi's comments sent the dollar as high as 77.35 yen from around 76.90 yen as some traders initially took them as hinting at intervention. The greenback quickly pared its gains though as the full context of Azumi's comments emerged.

The U.S. currency was trading at around 77 versus the yen, above a record low of 75.31 hit just before Japan intervened on Oct. 31, estimated at a daily record of 7.7 trillion yen.

The government has launched a credit facility by utilising its $1.2 trillion foreign reserves, with the aim of encouraging Japanese firms to take advantage of their robust currency to acquire overseas companies and to buy resource assets.

But some ruling party lawmakers have been calling for creating a fund aimed at purchasing foreign bonds to curb the yen's rise that threatens exports and drives Japanese production and job opportunities overseas.

($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen)