TOKYO Jan 31 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi warned on Tuesday against a renewed rise in the yen
and vowed to take firm steps against excess volatility and
speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.
The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen
in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make
markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as
Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.
Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he
hopes Europe's push for a new fiscal deal will help stabilise
markets.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)