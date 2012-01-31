* Dollar hovers around 3-mth lows vs yen

* Finmin: stabilising Europe will help markets (Adds quotes, detail)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned on Tuesday against a renewed rise in the yen and vowed to take firm steps against excess volatility and speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.

The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.

"My stance has not changed. If there's excess volatility and speculative moves, I'll keep a close watch and take firm action when necessary," Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Japanese policymakers are concerned that the yen's persistent strength could further weaken exports and may derail the country's fragile recovery from the damage wrought by last year's earthquake and tsunami.

Azumi also said that he hopes Europe's ongoing efforts to resolve the region's debt crisis will help stabilise markets.

"Japan's economy is not in bad shape, so it's an undeniable fact that Europe is affecting stocks and other markets," he said.

European leaders agreed on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone on Monday and 25 out of 27 EU states backed a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, but they struggled to reconcile fiscal austerity with economic growth.

The greenback stood at 76.35 yen, having fallen as low as 76.20 overnight, nearing an all-time low around 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31 when Japanese authorities intervened to quell the yen's strength. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)