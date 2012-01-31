* Dollar hovers around 3-mth lows vs yen
* Finmin: stabilising Europe will help markets
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi warned on Tuesday against a renewed rise in the yen
and vowed to take firm steps against excess volatility and
speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.
The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen
in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make
markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as
Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.
"My stance has not changed. If there's excess volatility and
speculative moves, I'll keep a close watch and take firm action
when necessary," Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet
meeting.
Japanese policymakers are concerned that the yen's
persistent strength could further weaken exports and may derail
the country's fragile recovery from the damage wrought by last
year's earthquake and tsunami.
Azumi also said that he hopes Europe's ongoing efforts to
resolve the region's debt crisis will help stabilise markets.
"Japan's economy is not in bad shape, so it's an undeniable
fact that Europe is affecting stocks and other markets," he
said.
European leaders agreed on a permanent rescue fund for the
euro zone on Monday and 25 out of 27 EU states backed a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, but they
struggled to reconcile fiscal austerity with economic growth.
The greenback stood at 76.35 yen, having fallen as
low as 76.20 overnight, nearing an all-time low around 75.31
plumbed on Oct. 31 when Japanese authorities intervened to quell
the yen's strength.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)