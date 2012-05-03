MANILA May 3 Japan's finance minister said on Thursday he expressed concerns about the rise of the yen in a meeting with his counterparts from China and South Korea.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi, in Manila for the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting, also said Japan will start buying small amounts of South Korean bonds and that it was desirable to expand the variety of assets in his country's foreign reserves. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by John O'Callaghan)