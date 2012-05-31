* Yen at 3-1/2 mth high vs dlr, 4-1/2 mth high vs euro
* Yen rise not reflecting econ fundamentals -Azumi
* Strong yen threatens Japan's export-led economy
* BOJ Shirakawa says watching yen moves carefully
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese authorities are closely
watching the currency moves, two top policymakers said on
Thursday, raising expectations that they may intervene or ease
policy if the pace of appreciation picks up and risks derailing
the economic recovery.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned speculators against
driving up the yen too high, adding that the currency's rise and
the fall in Tokyo share prices do not reflect economic
fundamentals at all.
"It's a little speculative," Azumi said when asked about the
yen's movements. "I will keep close watch to see if speculators'
moves fluctuate excessively."
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also said he was
closely watching currency moves as Japanese business sentiment
is sensitive to yen and stock price moves.
"Sharp rises in the yen would have a negative impact on the
economy by hurting corporate profits and sentiment, so we need
to watch moves carefully," Shirakawa told parliament.
The yen rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar and to
its highest in 4-1/2 months against the euro on Thursday as
investors sought safer assets because of the deepening Europe
crisis.
The yen's ascent dragged Japan's Nikkei share average to a
4-1/2-month closing low as exporters took a beating.
Azumi's comments came as the dollar/yen edged close to its
200-day moving average around 78.60 yen, which could point to an
acceleration in the yen's rise once it hits this level, said
Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole Bank
in Tokyo.
"The fact that the minister singled out speculators shows
authorities are becoming increasingly cautious about the yen's
rise," Saito said.
"Market players are not expecting intervention at the
current level, but if the dollar falls below 77 yen with a rapid
speed, authorities could intervene in the market to stem the
yen's strength."
MONETARY POLICY WON'T TARGET YEN
Japanese policy-makers worry that a renewed spike in the yen
could hurt exporters, a key driver of the economy, and derail
the still fragile recovery from last year's earthquake and
tsunami that devastated large areas of the northeast coast.
Tokyo spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101 billion) in
unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31,
when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1
trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the
market. Authorities have stayed out of the market since then.
Many market players see sharp yen rises as the most likely
trigger for further monetary easing, although the central bank
prefers to stand pat for now unless the spike in the currency is
big enough to threaten Japan's economic recovery.
Shirakawa said the central bank will take into account any
impact market moves would have on the economy, but will not
directly target asset prices in guiding monetary policy.
He added that exchange-rate moves are affected not just by
monetary policy but by various factors, countering views held by
some in the market that the BOJ can directly weaken the yen by
expanding its balance sheet with further monetary easing.
"The biggest determining factor behind exchange-rate moves
now is how much risk investors are willing to take amid Europe's
debt problems," he said.
($1 = 78.9500 Japanese yen)
