* Dollar near 1-month low vs yen
* Strong yen threatens to hurt Japanese exporter earnings
* IMF has softened stance on Japan currency intervention
(Adds direct quote, details)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's finance minister hit out
at speculators betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S.
economic data, saying the yen's rise does not reflect Japan's
fundamentals and hinting that the government is prepared to
intervene to stem excessive moves.
The dollar was around 78.95 yen on Tuesday, not far
form a one-month low of 78.69 yen hit on Monday due to concern
that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.
There is some benefit from a strong currency, because it can
lower import prices, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said.
However, the overall impact on economic activity is negative,
and the yen's current level is a source of discomfort, he said.
"We can see signs that speculation is behind recent yen
gains," Azumi told reporters.
"Sudden yen gains or excessive currency moves could harm the
economy. We will carefully watch the market and will take firm
measures on currencies when needed."
The International Monetary Fund has recently softened its
tone on Japanese currency intervention, saying that the yen is
"moderately overvalued" and that Japanese intervention could be
tolerated in some cases as long as Japan consults with other
major economies.
Consumer spending and public works spending are driving
Japan's recovery from a devastating earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear disaster last year, but a strong yen could slow economic
growth as it would make exports more expensive overseas and
weigh on corporate earnings.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101.6 billion) in
unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31,
when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1
trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the
market.
Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are
quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising.
($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson & Kim Coghill)