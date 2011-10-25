DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that Tokyo will act decisively in the currency market if it feels the need to do so, issuing a strong warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much.
When asked about the yen's rise to a record high of 75.73 to the dollar in New York on Tuesday, Azumi told reporters that he was worried about speculative currency moves. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports