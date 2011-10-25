TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that Tokyo will act decisively in the currency market if it feels the need to do so, issuing a strong warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much.

When asked about the yen's rise to a record high of 75.73 to the dollar in New York on Tuesday, Azumi told reporters that he was worried about speculative currency moves. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)