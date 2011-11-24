GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters keep euro, French debt under pressure
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's government is prepared to respond to speculative currency moves without hesitation, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday, as persistent yen appreciation is a worry for the country's exporters.
Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said it is difficult to change market trends unless European officials provide details on how they will stop their sovereign debt crisis from spreading.
Azumi also said the government hasn't reached a decision on whether to compile a fourth extra budget in response to a large natural disaster in March, rejecting reports in local media that the government is preparing to compile such a budget. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 Canadian housing starts edged higher in January compared with the previous month, suggesting ground breaking on new homes was off to a strong start in 2017, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.
* HackerOne - Announces $40 million in series C financing; round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group Source text for Eikon: