TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan will set up a panel to discuss a long-term energy plan, including its stance on nuclear energy, new Japanese trade minister Yoshio Hachiro said on Friday.

He added that Japan should establish strict rules governing the extension of the life of nuclear reactors.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a former finance minister elected this week as Japan's sixth prime minister in five years, tapped the veteran 63-year-old Hachiro, who has served as parliamentary affairs chief, for the trade portfolio.

Hachiro has a strong interest in agriculture but very little is known about his energy policy stance.

