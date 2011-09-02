(Corrects signoff information at bottom of story)
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan will set up a panel to
discuss a long-term energy plan, including its stance on nuclear
energy, new Japanese trade minister Yoshio Hachiro said on
Friday.
He added that Japan should establish strict rules governing
the extension of the life of nuclear reactors.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a former finance minister
elected this week as Japan's sixth prime minister in five years,
tapped the veteran 63-year-old Hachiro, who has served as
parliamentary affairs chief, for the trade portfolio.
Hachiro has a strong interest in agriculture but very little
is known about his energy policy stance.
