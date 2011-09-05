TOKYO, Sept 5 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that he wants to share with Group of Seven nations his view that excessive yen rises are harmful to the world economy, warning that he is ready to respond to speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.

Japan is grappling with a strong yen, which has gained 5 percent against the dollar in the past two months, threatening the economy's recovery from a deadly earthquake in March.

"The recent yen rise has been rapid and it puts Japan's economy in a severe situation," Azumi told reporters in a group interview.

"I'm carefully watching the market and am ready to act against speculative moves."

As Japan's economy is seen recovering while Europe and the United States face slowdown, Tokyo is having a hard time convincing G7 counterparts of the need for intervention after rare joint action in March.

Group of Seven finance chiefs meet later this week in the French city of Marseille.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a former finance minister selected last week as Japan's sixth prime minister in five years, tapped the untested 49-year-old Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief, for the finance portfolio. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)