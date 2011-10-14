TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he would urge his European counterparts to make use of a large-scale scheme, including the European Financial Stability Facility, to support the region's banks when he attends a Group of 20 meeting in Paris.

Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he would also consult with the United States as needed on how to help Europe tackle its debt crisis.

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads will be pressed to find a convincing solution to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, which has fanned fears of a global slide into recession. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)