TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday that he would urge his European
counterparts to make use of a large-scale scheme, including the
European Financial Stability Facility, to support the region's
banks when he attends a Group of 20 meeting in Paris.
Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he
would also consult with the United States as needed on how to
help Europe tackle its debt crisis.
G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads will be pressed to
find a convincing solution to the deepening euro zone debt
crisis, which has fanned fears of a global slide into recession.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)