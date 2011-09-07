UPDATE 1-Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as assets rise
* Says Janus tie-up on course to complete end-May (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that he will continue to monitor speculative moves in the foreign exchange market as the yen's current strength has put Japan in a severe situation.
Azumi made his remarks in response to a question about the Swiss National Bank's move to weaken the Swiss franc the previous day.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says Janus tie-up on course to complete end-May (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)
BEIJING, Feb 9 China said on Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.