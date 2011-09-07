TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that he will continue to monitor speculative moves in the foreign exchange market as the yen's current strength has put Japan in a severe situation.

Azumi made his remarks in response to a question about the Swiss National Bank's move to weaken the Swiss franc the previous day.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)