TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the government will present on Friday its proposals for tax increases to help fund rebuilding in areas devastated by the March earthquake.

The government will present two or three options for tax hikes for further debate among ruling party officials, Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Azumi said increases in income and corporate taxes will be the main sources of reconstruction funding.

But he said the government will also consider reducing its stake in Japan Tobacco and unlisted subway operator Tokyo Metro to raise funds and limit the burden on taxpayers. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)