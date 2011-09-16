TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said the government will present on Friday its proposals
for tax increases to help fund rebuilding in areas devastated by
the March earthquake.
The government will present two or three options for tax
hikes for further debate among ruling party officials, Azumi
told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Azumi said increases in income and corporate taxes will be
the main sources of reconstruction funding.
But he said the government will also consider reducing its
stake in Japan Tobacco and unlisted subway operator
Tokyo Metro to raise funds and limit the burden on taxpayers.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)