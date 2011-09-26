TOKYO, Sept 27 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said
on Tuesday he would not rule out Japan sharing some of the
burden related to a bailout scheme for Greece, provided that
Europe mapped out a rational plan.
Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the first
requirement was that each country must make efforts to implement
what was agreed at a European summit meeting on July 21.
He also said he expects Japan's third budget for the current
fiscal year, which is to help fund reconstruction from the March
11 earthquake and tsunami, to exceed 11 trillion yen ($144
billion).
($1 = 76.380 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)