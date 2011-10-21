London or Paris? Choice proves a taxing question for bankers
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he remained confident that European leaders were heading towards a solution to the region's debt crisis.
He told a news conference that he expected Europe to come up a convincing scheme for the debt problems before the Group of 20 summit in Cannes in early November. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.