TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he will continue to closely watch the currency market and act in an appropriate and timely manner, a day after what appeared to be Japan's biggest single-day currency market intervention, to curb what it called excess speculation.

Azumi also told a news conference that Japan's actions in the market on Monday were in line with a G20 communique adopted in Paris earlier this month, and that the country had no intention of distorting the markets through intervention.

Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three months on Monday after it hit another record high against the dollar, at 75.31 yen per dollar, saying it intervened to counter excessive speculation that was hurting the world's No.3 economy.

The dollar was trading at 78.43 yen on Tuesday, having risen as high as 79.55 yen on Monday in the wake of a record one-day intervention estimated by some market players at $90 billion to $130 billion. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)