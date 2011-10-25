TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday kept up his warning to markets about pushing up the yen too much, saying he was ready to take firm steps if the currency's appreciation becomes excessive.

Azumi said at a news conference that sudden yen rises do not reflect economic fundamentals, and that he has ordered his staff to be prepared to take all possible steps to curb the currency's rise.

He also said the government is considering providing financial support to Japanese firms affected by the flooding in Thailand.

The dollar was trading around 76.20 yen on Tuesday, not far from an all-time low of 75.78 yen hit on Friday.

