DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday that he expected the Bank of Japan to act appropriately as needed.
Azumi, speaking to reporters after the yen rose to record high versus the dollar, said that recent currency moves are very speculative.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports